The first factory build E88 motoryacht, sold through Emerald Pacific Yacht Sales, will deliver to its owner in Seattle this July, the second will deliver to new owners in Florida in September, while the third is slated for delivery in summer 2015 also to new owners.

The E88 inventory motoryacht was recently delivered to her second-time Horizon owner in Florida and is currently cruising in the Bahamas.

“In the past six months, we have seen high interest in our luxury yachts within the U.S. market, specifically for the E88 motoryacht,” said Horizon Group CEO John Lu. “Her design platform is flexible enough that an owner can truly be creative with the layout and customize the yacht, inside and out, to fit his or her needs.”

As standard, the Horizon E88 motoryacht offers a four guest stateroom layout and crew quarters aft on the lower deck, and the main deck incorporates a salon, formal dining, galley, and forward country kitchen.

The inventory Horizon E88 motoryacht and the first E88 new build both follow the standard arrangement, each with custom touches provided by the owner; both also feature a Hi/Lo swim platform for water toys.

The second E88 new build was intended as an inventory yacht for the U.S. but was purchased during the final construction phase. It will feature a three guest stateroom layout with an oversized master suite while on the flybridge the owners have customized the aft boat deck with a large sunpad, L-shaped seating area and full bar. A flexible beach club area is found aft of the crew quarters and complimented by a Hi/Lo swim platform.

The third E88 new build reverts to the four stateroom layout, with custom elements in the master and guest staterooms, and the main deck layout is standard but again includes features personalised to the owner. A hot tub and mini wet bar have been added to the boat deck to suit her owner’s requirements.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is the fifth largest custom luxury yacht builder in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region. Over the last 27years, Horizon has delivered over 700 luxury yachts, with more than 150 of these over 80 feet in length.