According to the organizers of the Hainan Rendezvous, the RP120 Muses and CC110 Lady Gaga are among the top five largest superyachts attending.

The Hainan Rendezvous is the ultimate luxury lifestyle show in the Chinese Riviera of Hainan. During the 4-day event, Horizon will host a series of activities, including invitation-only parties on Lady Gaga and sea trials on the E54. Detailed tours of Muses will also be on offer, as the RP120 has been selected as a finalist in the “2012 World Superyacht Awards” and is currently the largest new superyacht on the Chinese yacht market.

John Lu, the CEO of Horizon Group, states, “Horizon’s presence at the event is a further investment of product in the Chinese market, and we will make a dedicated effort to not only raise brand awareness but also establish a closer relationship with our potential clients in China.”

Horizon’s new office in Hainan is expected to be finished before the start of the rendezvous -- the office will serve as a sales and support center for clients in the Chinese market.