A new four stateroom ensuite layout offers a King master stateroom, Queen VIP stateroom in the bow, and two twin guest staterooms below deck; above, her single main deck level allows for easy movement between the salon, galley and dining area and creates an open feeling for the main deck as a whole. Five areas for entertaining – the boat deck, aft deck, forward deck, dining area and skylounge -- provide plenty of flexibility for enjoying alfresco fun, sunbathing, or taking in the view. Additionally, the functional cockpit and hydraulic swim platform increase the overall user-friendly quality of the boat, providing options for watersports, fishing, and tending to the dinghy.

“As the first Horizon V80 motoryacht in the U.S., she has been intricately designed for the market, specifically for West Coast, and we know her high quality, interior fit and finish, and design features will appeal to boaters from all regions,” said Horizon Group CEO John Lu.

The V80 has been outfitted with all the design amenities needed – a dayhead on the aft deck and in the skylounge; a 50”TV in the salon; a Hi-Lo partition between the galley and salon that can be raised for privacy; opening port and starboard wing doors, an abundance of storage, and more. She comes equipped with twin CAT C32 1600HPengines, reaching a top speed of 25.5 knots and 20-21 cruise speed, and also includes zero speed stabilizers, bow and stern thrusters, a custom Furuno navigation system, and 27.5kW and 17kW generators -- ensuring she can be cruised both in Alaska and in the Caribbean if desired.

During her recent sea trials, the Horizon V80 performed beautifully and to the satisfaction of Horizon team. She is scheduled to showcase at the 2015 Newport Beach Boat Show, May 14th-17th in Newport Beach, California.