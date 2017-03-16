With an established knowledge in both engineering and yachting, customisation of the CC115 is being driven by the owner. Collaborating closely with well-known Dutch yacht designer Cor D. Rover for the exterior styling. Horizon Yachts are, blending the owner’s needs for his family with the elegance and style Horizon is known for.

“We are very pleased these new owners selected Horizon to build their customized superyacht,” said Horizon Yachts CEO John Lu. “It is a great testament to our strength and capabilities as a luxury yacht manufacturer, and it is exciting to partner again with Cor on this project. His expertise as a super yacht designer, combined with the unique visions of this experienced owner and our proven build quality ensure this new Horizon CC115 will be nothing short of magnificent.”

With a large family to accommodate for, the owner has reportedly utilized space for long cruising journeys and has kept both designer and builder on their toes – with requests such as a family theatre area on the foredeck, a Hi-Lo swim platform at the back for a sea-plane, and other specialized designs.

We look forward to bringing you more on this specialised family yacht as the shipyard works to meet the delivery date of 2018.