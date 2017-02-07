Cor D. Rover, the talent behind the Fast Displacement series once again partners with Horizon’s in-house naval architecture team for the FD87 Skyline which boasts a cool blue hull and contrasting white superstructure with an enclosed bridge, and it’s unforgettable feature; the Horizon’s new High Performance Piercing Bow (HPPB). The design incorporates hydrodynamic improvements in both tank and CFD testing, teaming efficiency at slower speeds and performance at higher speeds.

Its outstanding features from the spacious on-deck Master to the stunning floor-to-ceiling windows in the salon, distinguish the FD87 as a fusion of innovation and luxury; boasting an interior that utilised natural light and space. Featuring a beach club and swim platform aft, it is the ultimate spot for relaxing close to the water or enjoying thrilling watersport activities.

Its most unique feature yet is the fully enclosed bridge with access to a Portuguese walkway; providing additional indoor entertaining and lounging areas offering a perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living.

“The evolution of this enclosed bridge FD87 and the speed with which it all came together represents a true partnership between the client, the architect and the shipyard,” says Horizon CEO John Lu. “Horizon’s new High Performance Piercing Bow coupled with an enclosed bridge and collaborative design between Cor D. Rover and the Horizon Yachts team leaves nothing to be desired in both form and function.”

The FD87 Skyline will be fitted with stabilizers, CAT C18s of 1136hp each, and a 3,480 gallon fuel capacity that will yield a nearly 2,000nm range at 9 knots. The first FD87 Skyline will deliver to its owners in 2017, as an eagerly anticipated addition alongside the FD74, FD85 and FD102 models of the Fast Displacement series.