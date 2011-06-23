Icon Yachts have again joined forces with Hot Lab to create a formidable and striking 73m thoroughbred superyacht design study. A distinctive interpretation made by the Italian design studio Hot Lab, with Icon Yachts technology, has culminated in a six deck layout tailored to present three spacious guest suites and a further two super sized 34 square meter VIP suites. The Icon 73 Milano also boasts a full owner’s deck with 140 square meters of private terrace and helicopter landing pad access.

Striking yet timeless, the Hot Lab exterior styling is an amazing combination of architectural and automotive design, setting a new milestone in the luxury lifestyle to indulge into the ultimate superyacht experience.

The light flooded interior spaces provide calm and well defined ergonomics with the comfort of the owner and guest put as a primary focus. The Icon 73 Milano superyacht design has been coined as “a revival of pre-rationalistic architectural tradition, crowned with a reminder of bygone sophistication with the library and cigar rooms.”

Adorned with a dynamic exterior, this design study features an enormous and iconic beach club as a direct extension of the luxurious guest accommodation on the lower deck. The large transom platform opens up to the sea for the ultimate beach experience on the water. The large teak folding platform furnished with sun beds is in direct continuity with the sheltered lounge area featuring bar, sauna and diving equipment store.

The transom door can also be lowered to create a safe and convenient shallow beach, whilst at night the large glass panes illuminate the space and sea into a pool of LED colours that can be programmed depending on the mood of the situation.

Further details of the Icon 73 Milano superyacht design will be released ahead of the Monaco Yacht Show, where the concept is scheduled to be officially launched.