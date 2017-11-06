Designed to stay faithful to an traditional notion of exploration, the exemplary lifestyle of yachting and the sustainability ethos of the Italian-shipyard, the VSY Hot Lab 67 Explorer is a follow-on from the iconic 72-metre Stella Maris.

“Explorer-type yachts have experienced a remarkable diffusion in recent years, to the point that they have also greatly inspired yachts that cannot be considered part of this category,” adds a release from the Hot Lab studio in Milan. “Everything started with the conversion of working boats into pleasure craft; the shipyards then began to propose explorers designed from scratch, conceived for leisure and private use but faithful to the concept.”

“The Hot Lab 67m Explorer by VSY presents all the most demanding requirements in modern yachts, but is built around a concept that is very faithful to the original explorer yacht concept,” adds Michele Dragoni, Partner at Hot Lab.

The design of the new explorer is not only an advancement of the traditional expedition style, but an evolution of the eco-friendly approach of VSY; building the responsible materials and in as a sustainable manner as possible. This ethos then gives way to a powerful profile with clean lines and flush facilities to offer a sense of stability, purpose and adventure through seamless design.

According to Michele Dragoni, “The play on alternating full and empty spaces as one climbs from one deck to another in the beautiful superstructure is most probably the most characteristic stylistic feature of the exteriors on the Hot Lab 67 M Explorer by VSY”.

Combine the striking and characteristic style of the 67-metre explorer with the balanced interior within, and the studio not only has a concept of showcase for their unique design language, but something unique for the project boards at VSY.

“The interiors of the Hot Lab 67 M Explorer by VSY are fairly classic,” explains Antonio Romano, Partner at Hot Lab. “[It is] the result of painstaking studies aimed at optimally balancing outdoor and indoor spaces with the volumes of the yacht”.

With multiple panoramic areas, infinity pool, jacuzzi, wing stations to overlook the water and a world of opportunities on board a 67-metre, this superyacht project is a call to owners looking to break ice or cruise the tropics in comfort.