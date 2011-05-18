Working toward creating a contemporary exterior design with modern lines, Hot Lab has styled the PA 168 concept on the leading Oceanco platform which has produced such triumphant designs as the PA054, PA076 and the PA122.

Despite the generous dimensions and voluminous interior and exterior spaces, Hot Lab has managed to produce a design which conveys a lightweight style through an intelligent layout of the various decks.

Hot Lab has defined each deck with darkened glazing which serves to lengthen the yacht rather than to heighten the profile as well as developing companionways, windows and technical areas to accentuate her lightweight feel.

The PA 186 superyacht concept includes a beach area around a swimming pool on the main deck with a cascade waterfall that spills over the end wall, finished with teak panelling that flows into symmetrical staircases leading down to the swim platform.

The concept sports a classic bow profile with a flush deck, featuring a helipad, which can be extended with side leaves to meet new regulations relating to touch and go landings.

The Owner’s suite and the upper deck are externally connected by bold arches that add an imposing graphic effect, while also creating the illusion that two deck levels are in fact one and flooding the 200sqm owner’s apartment in natural light.

The yacht is designed around the use of dual MTU 20V 4000 main engines and is expected to achieve a top speed of 20 knots with a range of 5500nm at a cruising speed of 15 knots.