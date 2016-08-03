Whether you have tickets to the games or not, this example of a customisable itinerary by Brazil Yacht Services offers an inspirational insight into where yachts can visit from Rio de Janeiro to Ilhabela to explore the wilds of Brazil.

Rio de Janeiro

After landing in Galeao International Airport, or leaving the grand Olympic village, visitors in Rio are implored to take in the sights, from Christ the Redeemer to the stunning Botanical Gardens, before heading to the yacht to enjoy your journey.

Ilha Grande

Depart from Rio de Janeiro in the morning and head 60 nautical miles to the stunning setting of Ilha Grande, where yachts can drop anchor at the Enseada das Palmas. This idyllic and secluded anchorage spot on the north side of the island offers the perfect chance to dive, snorkel and play both on and under the water.

The Lopes Mendes beach, one of the most beautiful beaches around, can be reached after trekking only 15 minutes through the forest and emerging into paradise. An experience for the adventurous and the surf obsessed. All before watching the sunset, dining on board and spending the night at anchor.

Only a few miles from Enseada das Palmas is the beautiful snorkelling haven of Blue Lagoon, offering even more fun on the water before heading to Saco do Ceu for a meal ashore in one of the world’s finest restaurants for lunch.

The final meal of the day can be found in the village of Abraão, the island’s main town, towards the end of the day to dine with your feet in the sand while the yacht sits patiently for your return with the hills in the background.

Paraty

After making your way west around the northern tip of the island, stopping to explore, swim and relax, you can expect nothing but the finest in your next stop of Paraty.

Anchor just across the bay from the town and spend a day admiring the architecture, visiting the local artisanal cachaça distilleries, exploring the town by horse and cart as well as breaking to dive under waterfalls at your whim.

The safe and secure town of Paraty also offers a number of incredible restaurants, which can go from rowdy to romantic depending on your mood.

Saco do Mamangua

The Saco do Mamangua is also known as the Brazilian Fjords, just to the east of Paraty. This is arguably one of the most beautiful locations on the coast of Rio de Janeiro. Perfectly calm enclosed waters act as a home for the yacht while you spend time on the water or head up the Sugar Loaf peak for breath-taking views.

Experience the rare luxury of anchoring off the Ilha da Cotia in the middle of the fjord for lunch, surrounded by densely forested hills and chirping wildlife. Cruise east out of Mamangua around the headland to make your dinner arrangements in Praia da Cajabia via waterfalls, hiking and swimming.

Ilhabela

It’s never easy saying goodbye to an experience like this; however, while you contemplate heading back to Rio via helicopter for more of the Olympics or to head home via Sao Paulo, Ilhabela offers the perfect goodbye to the Brazilian coast.

Conservation parks, hiking, swimming and high-end shopping, Ilhabela is the home of nationwide famous sailing week and a yachting paradise.

This is just an example of what the Brazilian coast has to offer, created by the regional experts at Brazil Yacht Services. Customisation is key, and this inspirational itinerary provides a better understanding into the stunning escape that is Brazil.