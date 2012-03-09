The two main projects nearing completion at the moment are the 93m superyacht EOS and the 40m motor yacht Be Mine.

EOS

Measuring 93, this expertly crafted three-masted Lürssen-built schooner is the world’s largest sailing yacht. EOS is in keeping with huisfit’s highly flexible approach to location, the majority of the refit is taking place at Harlingen, while the refurbishment of the spars and other engineering works are being carried out at the Royal Huisman yard Vollenhove.

Huisfit’s extensive portfolio has resulted in an extended work-list that now includes a new paint job for her hull, superstructure and spars; overhaul of deck equipment and Rondal masts; updates to teak deck; extensive service work to mechanics, board systems (including 5 year Lloyds re-certification) and air conditioning, together with general works and cosmetic repairs.

Be Mine

This 40m motor yacht, launched by Lürssen in 1991, was ready for updating and remodelling work as well as an extensive refit programme.

The work schedule at Vollenhove include paintjob of underwater body, steel hull and aluminium superstructure; construction work including updates to sun deck, main deck and hull portholes; replacement of teak decks; service work to board systems; interior modifications including upgrades to the upholstery; updates to electronics.