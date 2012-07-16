Designed by Horacio Bozzo and engineered by Axis Group Yacht Design, the construction is well underway at the Kingship Shipyard in Zhongshan, China, after the shipyard recently launched the 42m Motoryacht "Star".



Her advanced displacement type hull holds a twin-curve vertical stem which, using particular geometric design, diminishes flow pressure disturbances on the forward shoulders of the underwater body; all-in-all reducing wave-making resistance and creating an extremely comfortable cruise environment.

The shape of the bow holds deep and narrow forward sections which limit the hull slamming in seaway and allows a soft passage through waves. This expert method helps decrease the overall resistance, increase speed and greatly aid her, already outstanding, fuel efficiency.

Green Voyager delivery is planned for 2013, for the full interview with Kingship Managing Director Roger Liang, click here.