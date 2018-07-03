The crew were presented with the esteemed Yachts de Couer Humanitarian Prize in Cannes, France by Commandant Oliver Troy of the French Royal Navy on board Slipstream in front of a large crowd.

The prize was awarded to Captains Phil Stevens and Steve Osborne and their crew, who joined forces with Eco-Mer and YachtAid Global in November 2017 to sail around the Mediterranean to raise monetary and disaster aid, including building materials, and transport them across the Atlantic to the islands that were most severely damaged by the storms.

Captain Phil Stevens humbly accepted the award and went on to say of their charitable efforts: “Obviously the Caribbean is a destination visited by most large motor and sailing yachts at one time or another, and Slipstream has been cruising these waters for a number of years and feels a part of the Caribbean family. It was critical therefore that, in the Islands’ time of need, we should try to give something back.”

This is not the first award Slipstream has won, having been awarded accolades such as the International Superyacht Society Awards 2009: Best Interior and Best Power for her interior and power, World Superyacht Awards 2010: Best Displacement Motor Yacht of 500GT to 1,299GT (approximately 50m – 59m) for her overall styling.

Already accustomed to charitable efforts, the crew generously donate 2.5 per cent of all their tips to a charity voted for by the crew that is close to their heart at the end of every season.

Slipstream is available for charter with Burgess across the Mediterranean this summer.