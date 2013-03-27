I Dynasty Signed for Sale with SuperYachtsMonaco
SuperYachtsMonaco has announced their appointment as the Central Agent for the sale of the 59m (194’6”ft) Benetti superyacht I Dynasty before she heads to the Singapore Yacht Show from the 18th to the 21st of April.
Having only been used for private family use since her delivery, and with only 2500 hours on her engines and consistent maintenance by the owner ever winter, I Dynasty is a meticulously maintained superyacht.
This stunning vessel holds ample space for fourteen guests in six spacious cabins, surrounded in a lavish interior design by Studio Massari.
Available for sale through SuperYachtsMonaco at an asking price of €36,000,000, I Dynasty will be on display at ONE˚15 Marina Club, Sentosa Cove during the upcoming Singapore Yacht Show.