Having only been used for private family use since her delivery, and with only 2500 hours on her engines and consistent maintenance by the owner ever winter, I Dynasty is a meticulously maintained superyacht.

This stunning vessel holds ample space for fourteen guests in six spacious cabins, surrounded in a lavish interior design by Studio Massari.

Available for sale through SuperYachtsMonaco at an asking price of €36,000,000, I Dynasty will be on display at ONE˚15 Marina Club, Sentosa Cove during the upcoming Singapore Yacht Show.