They have established their reputation on the basis of impeccable customer service and attention to detail and both were on show when we sat down with Ian Petts, Finance Director at Hill Robinson, at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show.

We began by asking Mr Petts about how his company are faring at this year’s flagship Monaco yachting event.

“Very exciting show, we’ve got a bigger stand this year,” he told us. “We’ve got most of our staff going round the show, meeting owners, captain and talking to the yards about refits for the coming refit season.

“It’s more exciting than last year, and it’s great to follow on from Cannes as well. Cannes was a great show for us, we got some contracts, so we’re really looking forward to the rest of the show.

You can watch the full video interview with Mr Petts above this article.