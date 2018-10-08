The marina’s Olive Oil Project focuses on the production of natural organic olive oil from olive trees that are planted within IC Cesme Marina and maintained by the marina gardeners. The olives are pressed, and a premium olive oil is gifted to VIP guests around the world. The olive trees are protected by Turkish law and therefore will remain by the marina for years to come. The marina hopes to utilise this and promote its efforts towards helping the environment.

Can Akaltan CMM General Manager, at IC Cesme Marina comments, “At the marina, we are committed to doing our best for the environment and actively encourage all who visit the marina to be a part of our 'eco-friendly' initiatives. We have successfully launched two campaigns in the last two years to help the environment; our award-winning olive oil is harvested each year and we have received recognition not only in Ankara in Turkey for this effort but also in Westminster, London.”

Akaltan continues, “In addition, we have launched live mussels into the marina, creating a colony of mussels to help combat water pollution, through their natural ability to filter water. We are pleased to showcase our national culture and natural produce from our country to our international and local visitors.”

Set in a natural harbour within a chic and vibrant port village, IC Cesme Marina is integrated within the traditional maritime city of picturesque Cesme on the Izmir peninsular. The ancient harbour is an ideal base for berthing or wintering your yacht and a perfect home marina from which to cruise in Turkey or sail the Aegean.