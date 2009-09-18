This clever “styling strake” creates a superyacht of distinctive and sleek appearance due to its simple yet stylish play of lines and surfaces.

The platform of the all-new Icon 72m is a variation of the ICON 62m, sleeping ten guests in five cabins.

The main deck houses a full-width owner’s suite forward, boasting large windows and an internal staircase which leads to the owner’s private office on the bridge deck.

The lower deck houses four guest cabins with have direct access to the onboard wellness area which itself opens to create a full beach entertainment area with a true sense of being close to the elements. This open transom design has become somewhat of a signature design element of Van Geest.

Inside, a central staircase provides access to the main and upper decks on which can be found a range of entertainment, dining, and lounge areas.

Amongst the entertainment highlights are a home cinema located on the tank deck level and an upper deck with sun lounging areas, a Jacuzzi, and a panoramic salon ideal for both dining and lounging.

The Icon 72m also supports space to land a helicopter on the foredeck while tender bays provide ample storage.