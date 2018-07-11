The new shed will increase capacity by almost 100 per cent with dimensions of 130 metres long by 30 metres wide and a mast clearance of 28 metres. With construction already underway and completion expected by the end of the year, the expansion will significantly impact on Icon’s ability to build in volume and size.

Icon Yachts existing facilities are located less than an hour from Amsterdam just 2.5 miles of clear access from the North Sea with no locks or obstacles to navigate. With a helicopter-landing facility and 1,200sqm of secure and heated storage buildings, Icon’s expansion is set to grow its clientele.

The Dutch shipyard has taken on refit and maintenance projects from Northern European yards for a little under a decade in its award-winning yard. It’s also one of the first yards in the world to be awarded ISO 9001:2008 for yacht construction, project management, supervision and control. Icon Yachts already has a large 150-metre dry dock that can accommodate up to four 70-metre vessels simultaneously or up to six 50-metre yachts.

The expansion also welcomes the recruitment of two new employees as work continues on over 300 metres worth of yacht projects that are underway in the yard. Its most recent refit launches include M/Y Secret, an 82-metre Abeking and Rasmussen superyacht, the 67-metre M/Y Global from Lurssen, and the M/Y Virginian, a 62-metre Feadship Project.