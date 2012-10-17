This imposing full displacement motor yacht offers incredible volume over six decks - more volume than any other 62m yacht currently in commission. Constructed to the highest levels of engineering and technology, and project managed by Burgess, the yacht is an impressive example of customized Northern European luxury craftsmanship and outfitting at its very best. Exterior styling is by Tim Heywood and the yacht has been much admired for her stunning Redman Whiteley Dixon designed interior. Optimized for luxury living afloat, Baton Rouge’s extensive interior guest areas comprise multiple lounges and a choice of dining options, which cohesively encompass both townhouse elegance and beach house.

Accommodation for up to 14 guests in 7 generous cabins is configured as a superb 100m² master suite apartment on the main deck, two VIP cabins on the upper deck, plus two doubles and two convertible doubles/twins on the lower deck. Full of wonderful textures, ranging from beautiful woods, leathers, marbles, nickel and bronze details, to hand-crafted furniture and original artwork, Baton Rouge’s eclectic contemporary interior is both serene and stylish.

The theme of space continues through to the deck areas which are just as expansive with a tremendous variety of outdoor spaces for lounging and dining. Notable features include a pool with jet stream, an 80m² sundeck (convertible to a party deck) with an enormous circular sun pad and an inviting beach club lounge at sea level. An air-conditioned gym and a comprehensive inventory of water toys and tenders along with state-of-the-art entertainment and communications systems complete the picture of a high specification Superyacht.

Icon Yachts is represented at the Fort Lauderdale Show by Stephan Vitus and Sebastiaan Brinkhorst. You can find them at the stand of Burgess, which is located on the face dock FLIBS F-624’, entrance to which is via the Hall of Fame entrance or on board of M/Y Baton Rouge located in the SYBAss section.