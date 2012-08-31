ICON Yachts teamed up with Impossible Productions Ink to design a unique exterior styling. The exterior is influenced by modern supercars; in particular the crease lines etched into the superstructure and hull shapes elongate the vessel and give it a level of refinement and crispness unique to this project.

According to Jen Wartena, Managing Director of ICON Yachts, there is an increased demand for these types of Superyachts. “Previously the demand for yachts was predominantly focused on the 60m yachts. Lately, we have received increased requests for Super Yachts of 100m and up. Our shipyard and our team of experienced people are perfectly equipped to meet such demand. We have extensive expertise built up over the past years and with our yard located right at open sea, it is easy for these types of Yachts to be built here and set sail right away. “

The luxurious styling provided by the New York based design team of Impossible Productions Ink is perfectly complementing ICON's recognized level of Dutch engineering and outfitting. For Expose, the separation between hull and ‘floating superstructure’ is emphasized by the glass main deck level through which all the entertainment, pool and spa spaces are distributed. The double height grand entrance when arriving by helicopter is also part of this more open entertainment level.

The layout of the interior and exterior spaces provide unparalleled living space, opened up via generous vertical connections and void spaces, creating the feeling of loft style living, which is enhanced by floor to ceiling glazing all around the living spaces.

The vessel features 2 Helicopter Pads including one Helicopter hangar forward, a 8.5 Meter Submarine option, ICON Aircraft, 14 meter Tender, expansive tender garages, luxury supercar and art exhibit space, inside outside pool with glass bottom, infinity Jacuzzi, full deck of panoramic pool, a 900 Sq. meter spa & entertainment space, panoramic Saloon, 3D surround cinema, panoramic viewing pod on sundeck, wine Cellar, humidor and Chef's Table.

Measuring 120 meters in length with a 18.8 meter beam, the yacht has a huge volume and flexibility with regards to layout to suit any owner.

“The uniqueness of this layout and arrangement wrapped by the striking and well poised superstructure is the signature we recognized in the talented design team of Impossible Productions Ink, New York. We are extremely excited to present this and proud to be working with such pedigree.” Stephan Vitus, Head of Project Development.

ICON Yachts will present this unique and exclusive design during the Monaco Yacht Show 2012. You can find their booth in the Holland Pavilion in Darse Nord, stand number QD53