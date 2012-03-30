This year’s event is already promising to provide a full show schedule with a surge of in interest in the ICON brand and their widely established superior Dutch built quality.

“More recently projects under construction and new developments on the drawing board have evolved for ICON Yachts to be participating in this prestigious event and we are very pleased to have such reputable representation”, states Stephan Vitus, Head of Project Development.

The team of Mega Marine are currently managing the completion of the 43m project ‘Sunbeam’ at the Harlingen facilities. The project will splash later this week and all hands are on deck at the yard to dock three other vessels.

NEO Yachting is set to display the 63m Icon Yacht model and new developments in the pipe line.

The yard will be presenting the classic ICON 62.5m design of which the yard received the World Superyacht Awards finalist nomination with the most recent launch of ‘Baton Rouge’.