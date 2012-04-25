The yacht is the third full 6 deck creation by Icon Yachts over 62m, and features an exterior designed by Redman Whitely Dixon and an interior by renowned Italian designer Christiano Gatto.

The vessel includes an aluminium deckhouse with the proven bolted system that is a hallmark of Icon Yachts. The exterior consists of primarily loose furniture allowing total flexibility and multi functionality.

Maidelle also features a 17m long main saloon, and an outdoor area and owner’s cabin which is divided in two decks with a direct link to the panoramic saloon.

The interior includes several rich and exotic materials including citron tree for the wardrobe interiors, mahogany, rosewood, ebony and walnut canaletto, all with glossy finishing, and balanced by the presence of natural stones treated with oils.