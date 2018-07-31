The Dutch shipyard invited a group of brokers to the facility in Harlingen to view the build, where the major welding work has been completed and the piping and wiring are due to start soon. The project, designed by Tim Heywood with naval architecture by Van Oossanen Naval Architects was based on the hull and superstructure of a previously designed 76-metre, which has been lengthened and redesigned.

The interior includes a 126 square metres master stateroom on the upper deck with sea balconies, accommodation space for up to 19 guests with a helideck and large infinity pool.

There is a wine-tasting bar and a cinema on the upper deck aft and the partially enclosed sundeck features a forward-facing plunge pool with a sunbathing area, spaces for al fresco dining and a glass balustrade that acts as a windbreaker for the sunbathing area.

Icon Yachts is renowned for taking on large new build and refit projects, including the rebuild of Giant into the 77.5-metre explorer vessel Legend for owner Jan Verkerk. Big refit projects such as this and Project 280 come alongside the investment in a new 130-metre dry dock, which is due for completion by late 2018, which is part of a larger strategy to expand Icon Yachts brand and increase its capacity.