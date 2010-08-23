Icon Yachts and Redman Whitley Dixon have formulated a 53m five-deck design founded on the repeat success of the Icon 62m concept. Charged with a dynamic exterior styling and modern, sleek lines, the design is set apart from the others with a distinct window recess which stretches far forward into the hull sides.

With full height glass sides in her luxury decks, the Icon 53m superyacht features light filled interiors and a distinguishing full beam owners suite on the main deck.

Brandishing the typical Icon Yachts expertise seen in their previous designs, such as a luxuriously deep beach club with full transom swim platform and 295 square metres of fully customizable luxury spaces. Alongside her optimized luxury layout is the designed integration of her service and technical spaces.

The Icon 53m concept is already attracting wide interest from the industry representatives and yachting enthusiasts all over the world. Having received such positive feedback about the tender garage and anchor handling space, Icon has decided to include a similar setup in the 53m platform.

The general arrangement of the fifty-three metre superyacht design features an all open sun deck with al-fresco dining under the shading hardtop, large size Jacuzzi served by a full bar and a large forward entertaining area which provides the perfect platform for relaxation and luxury outdoor life style.

The technical platform design has already attracted great interest from other well known exterior stylists, such as Hotlab, Rainsford Mann Design and Rene van der Velden, building on the flexibility and versatility of the concept.

Icon Yachts has just completed the second Icon 62m Baton Rouge, with exterior styling of Tim Heywood and a sophisticated interior design by Redman Whitley Dixon. Icon Yachts currently have another 62m superyacht in production for completion in 2011 and a 42m completion project expected to launch in October this year.

Icon Yachts Director Jen Wartena and Stephan Vitus, responsible for New Project Development will be on hand at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show to display the 53m Technical Platform Design this September 22nd-25th.