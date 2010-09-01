Founded on the success of the Icon 62m concept, the Icon 53m is already attracting a lot of attention with industry officials and yachting enthusiasts across the globe. The technical platform design has already attracted great interest from other well known exterior stylists, such as Hot Lab: Yacht & Design, who adopted the 54.5m version to build on the flexibility and versatility of the design.

The concept combines an intricate design, offering a futuristic and sturdy look whilst maintaining a sense of elegance. Built to an impressive 710GT volume, comprising of a steel hull and using marine grade aluminium for the superstructure and other features such as the Antenna mast and large doors made.

Naval Architect for Icon, Jouke Van De Baan, worked with the exterior and interior design styles of Hot Lab: Yacht & Design to create a truly outstanding yacht concept made to the MCA large yacht code. She will be able to reach around 15 knots and to a range of 4000nm using her powerful ultra efficient low emission twin MTY V Marine diesel engines.

The Icon 54 interior was also designed by Hot Lab, displaying palatial and contemporary luxury styling, using the most comfortable materials layered in platinum white, contrasting beautifully with the black furnishings and embellishments set around the yachts design.

With full height glass sides in her luxury decks, the Icon 53m superyacht features light filled interiors and a distinguishing full beam owners suite on the main deck. Brandishing the typical Icon Yachts expertise seen in their previous designs, such as a luxuriously deep beach club with full transom swim platform and 295m2 of fully customizable interior spaces. Alongside her optimized luxury layout is the designed integration of her service and technical spaces.

The general arrangement of the 53m superyacht design features an all open sun deck with al-fresco dining under the shading hardtop, large size Jacuzzi served by a full bar and a large forward entertaining area which provides the perfect platform for relaxation and the luxury outdoor lifestyle.

Icon Yachts Director Jen Wartena and Stephan Vitus, responsible for New Project Development will be on hand at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show to display the 53m Technical Platform Design this September 22nd-25th.