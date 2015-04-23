Commissioned by an experienced yachtsman and scheduled to complete in Summer 2017, the vessel will measure over 80 metres and will be designed by renowned yacht designer Tim Heywood.

Jen Wartena, CEO of Icon Yachts, said: “This project will be the largest yacht to date that Icon Yachts has built. We are excited to have been rewarded with the construction of this project with such fantastic pedigree."

According to the shipyard, the yacht will feature a helicopter-pad on the foredeck, a full owners deck with a vast suite with 280 degree viewing of the scenery on the forward upper deck.

A central stern garage will accommodate a large limousine tender and a striking beach club with a large bathing platform will be connected straight to the guest accommodation. An eight meter pool with glass bottom will flood the tender bay that can also function as an internal seawater pool.

The powering for the 17kn top speed and long range efficiency will be realized with a state of the art diesel electric hybrid propulsion setup.

Located along the North sea cost of Holland, Icon Yachts has a worldwide reputation for trendsetting new construction projects as well as efficient refits.