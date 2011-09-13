Created as part of a collaboration with yacht design company H2 Yacht Design, the H2 85M concept will be on display at ICON Yachts’ stand at the high-profile event.

ICON Yachts approached H2 Yacht Design with a brief to develop the concept working from ICON's in-house design platform. The resulting vessel has a nominal capacity for 18-20 guests, with a maximum speed of over 19 knots and a cruising range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Jonny Horsfield, founder of H2 Yacht Design, said: “The design is radical yet conservative, contemporary yet timeless.

“Our aim was to produce a design with wide market appeal and character to make it individual and be recognisable as an Icon product.”

The exterior styling of the yacht includes an uncluttered linear design, whilst inside centrally located tender garages release valuable space from the aft, allowing for the implementation of a central pool, spa and gym facilities.



Other interior features include a circular dining room, enclosed by full height glass and curved spine stairs, panoramic views out over the aft bridge deck and light from the glass-bottomed Jacuzzi above.

Monaco Yacht show runs from 21 – 24 September. The H2 – 85M concept will be on display at ICON Yachts’ stand at Darse Nord QD63.