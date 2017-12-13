The 69.96-metre motor yacht Sherakhan is known across the superyacht community for a sophisticated and classic profile which echoes decades of experience. The sturdy and globally reliable superyacht offers a wealth of luxury on board and has been relaunched with meticulous five-star quality by ICON Yachts.

Sherakhan’s new white hull and total paintwork is the first distinctive change in terms of first impressions; however, after speaking with her Central Agents at IYC, we find that there’s more to the refit than meets the eye.

At its core, Sherakhan’s technical areas have been totally updated for stability and reliability across long voyages, such as new propeller shaft tunnels, generator and emergency generator room updates as well as the engine room, CO2 room, steering gear room and tender store upgrade.

These areas have been stripped out, re-equipped, serviced and updated with top end overhauled engines, AC updates and generator, passerelle, boarding stairs and swimming platform servicing to bring her up to code before returning to remote areas across the world.

Throughout her interiors, the carpenters and experts responsible for updating the decor began with new ceilings and doors as well as rebuilding the master cabin, installing new walls, replacing marble and installing new LED lighting. This comes with an updated dining area, renewed furniture and a totally stripped and re-installed audio-visual entertainment setup to add a new edge to the lifestyle, as well as the technical prowess of Sherakhan.

The Galley, imperative for long voyages and luxury charters, has also been updated with new fridges, freezer, as well as all key equipment, serviced, fixed and or replaced.

Having travelled the world in style, gaining high-acclaim across the charter market and iconic status within the yachting community, Sherakhan is now back on the market with IYC and ready to venture back across the world’s waters.