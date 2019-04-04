With an exterior styled by internationally-renowed Espen Oeino and interior designed by Raymond Langton, the German-build holds prestige and pedigree on the water. Having recieved a full refit in 2013 and currently undergoing major updates including a full repaint, she is described as a ‘true masterpiece’.

The 53rd largest yacht in the world when she was launched back in 2011, Valerie accommodates 12 guests in 6 cabins, with an additional guest-finished cabin for staff on the upper deck. Her size and build quality places her among just a small handful of vessels of this standard available on the market today.

Elsewhere, housed within a huge 14m beam and collosal structure of 2755 GT, is an elevator serving all decks and waterline guest boarding access on the portside. A long list of additional features also make Valerie a stand-out superyacht. These include a helicopter deck, intelligent sundeck with 6m pool and jacuzzi, exquisite spa facilities, a beauty salon and a fully equipped gymnasium.

Powered by twin MTU 16V 4000 engines, she is capable of cruising at 12.5 knots, with a maximum speed of 17 knots and an impressive range of 6,000nm.

Also included in the sale are a 2019 10m X-Tender Beach Lander and 2019 10m Pascoe Landau Open Limo Tender; both new and due for imminent delivery. A full specification and further details are available to those with a registered interest and viewings will be available in Barcelona by appointment only. Contact IYC for more.