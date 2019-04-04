Iconic Lurssen Yacht Valerie For Sale with IYC
Listed for the first time on the brokerage market, IYC has announced the central agency for the iconic Lurssen superyacht, Valerie. At 85-metres (279ft), the vessel listed by Sales Consultant, Richard Gray is presented to the market in immaculate condition; never chartered, Valerie has served as a private vessel since her launch in 2011.
With an exterior styled by internationally-renowed Espen Oeino and interior designed by Raymond Langton, the German-build holds prestige and pedigree on the water. Having recieved a full refit in 2013 and currently undergoing major updates including a full repaint, she is described as a ‘true masterpiece’.
The 53rd largest yacht in the world when she was launched back in 2011, Valerie accommodates 12 guests in 6 cabins, with an additional guest-finished cabin for staff on the upper deck. Her size and build quality places her among just a small handful of vessels of this standard available on the market today.
Elsewhere, housed within a huge 14m beam and collosal structure of 2755 GT, is an elevator serving all decks and waterline guest boarding access on the portside. A long list of additional features also make Valerie a stand-out superyacht. These include a helicopter deck, intelligent sundeck with 6m pool and jacuzzi, exquisite spa facilities, a beauty salon and a fully equipped gymnasium.
Powered by twin MTU 16V 4000 engines, she is capable of cruising at 12.5 knots, with a maximum speed of 17 knots and an impressive range of 6,000nm.
Also included in the sale are a 2019 10m X-Tender Beach Lander and 2019 10m Pascoe Landau Open Limo Tender; both new and due for imminent delivery. A full specification and further details are available to those with a registered interest and viewings will be available in Barcelona by appointment only. Contact IYC for more.