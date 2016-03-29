“Ed’s career spanned decades and his passion, commitment to his work and love of his clients created a unique business, driven by exceptional design and technical talent and a genuine desire to create the most breathtakingly beautiful and technically advanced yachts; now scattered across the globe.”

With one of the industry’s most innovative 58 metre yachts currently in build and a number of similarly ambitious projects in the design stage, Ed left the business at an exciting moment in its development [...] Ed Dubois was a huge talent and his legacy will continue as one of the world’s great yacht designers.”

Ed Dubois was known across the world as one of the world’s foremost sailing yacht designers due to his passion for life under sail; inspiring yachts such as Kokomo, Twizzle, Tiara, Drumbeat, Nirvana, Squall, Mondango and Red Dragon, to name only a few.

“It goes without saying that my friend and contemporary, Ed Dubois, was undoubtedly one of the most talented yacht designers in our industry.” notes Andrew Winch, Founder of Winch Design. “He had the ability to create the most beautiful and elegant sailing yachts, but they also performed exceptionally well. Above all, he was passionate about his craft, a true gentleman, a great raconteur and a pleasure to be around. I will miss his contribution as a fellow designer, but also as a friend."

Ed Dubois was also working on a sailing yacht project dubbed ‘The Beast’ (Nygoni) with the Royal Huisman shipyard in The Netherlands - dubbed for its sheer size at 190 ft with 233 ft rig - scheduled for launch next year.

“In 1979 my father built Winsome Gold as an Admirals Cup contender. She was around 44'. Today we are building Ngoni at 190',” adds Alice Huisman, Managing Director of Royal Huisman. “At both ends of this spectrum Ed gave his all to these designs, their clients and to our shipyard. He was a tireless gentleman whose spark filled a room with enthusiasm. Launching Ngoni in his absence will be a bitter sweet day."

“The industry lost a colleague and I lost a good friend,” says Michael Koppstein of Royal Huisman. “The influence of Ed Dubois is far reaching and will be ever present in the world of yacht design. A very sad day.”

The motor yacht arm of Dubois Naval Architecture added more vessels to the impressive portfolio of launches under the designer's name. Yachts such as Turquoise, Como and Kiss are just some of the projects which have come from the pen of Ed Dubois, and stand as part of his incredible legacy.

“We at Turquoise Yachts are very saddened by the sudden loss of our dear friend and business partner, the talented naval architect Ed Dubois.” Adds Mehmet Karabeyoglu, CEO of Turquoise Yachts. “He designed our very first superyacht, the 50m Turquoise, (now called Double Trouble) and with that successful new design, he participated in propelling Turquoise Yachts into a new direction of superyacht design and building. Following our milestone motoryacht Turquoise, Dubois later designed our second 55.4m Turquoise, succeeded by 54.2m Talisman Maiton, 55m Sequel P, 54m Tales and the 50m Mosaique. Ed Dubois was indeed a superb visionary designer, but moreover, he was a thoughtful, kind and compassionate man-a true gentleman. I also knew him to be a loving husband and father with a strong commitment to family.

“In addition to a professional relationship between Dubois Naval Architects and Turquoise Yachts, Ed and I en­joyed a deep personal connection-sharing a passion for the sea and sailing. We never ran out of interesting conversation and sea stories respecting each other’s experiences and enjoying each other’s sense of humor.”

Looking to the business, Dubois Naval Architects also stated that Peter Bolke, Senior Designer and a valued member of the Dubois team for 23 years, is to become Managing Director with immediate effect; supported by the rest of the Dubois team.