Leaving the yard for launch in Yantai, China, Illusion Plus’ exciting new lines - drawn by RSD - draw on the new era for the Chinese yachting community and bring biting modernity and stripped-back simplicity to the water in style. The profile, which hints at the power and luxury within, is built of steel and aluminium with the finest materials from across the globe installed throughout.

The interiors, designed by Dutch-studio Sinot Yacht Design and installed by Greenline Yacht Interiors in Dubai, are reportedly of exemplary quality and offer a light, contemporary look in keeping with the external first-impression. This is a style which suits a new generation of yacht owner, and brings six large decks with a volume of 3,603 GT with space for 12 guests on board.

Combine this with three custom tenders, spa, sauna, steam room, massage room and expansive open spaces across the decks, this is a lifestyle-driven project worthy of the global spotlight it currently attracts.

With Y.CO as central agent, the 88.8-metre is set for delivery in the third quarter of 2018 and has entered the Top 100 in 79th place following a successful launch and reveal to the world; meaning Illusion Plus has gone from mystery project, to a focal launch of 2018.