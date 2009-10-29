The experienced team behind IMA Yachts has evolved from the already established For Lauderdale company International Maritime Associates, LLC.

IMA Chief Operating Officer Mark Tortora said the new brand was triggered by the upcoming ten-year anniversary of the current company.

“We are well known as a leading custom new build project management firm, but we offer owners and their captains so much more than just a few guys in hard hats overseeing a yacht’s construction at the shipyard, “ he said.

“The new IMA Yachts is dedicated to working with an owner as an advocate, adviser and partner on any or all of a vessel’s many “life stages”, whether your yacht is still just a sketch on a cocktail napkin, a new delivery in need of a qualified crew, or an older boat that’s ready for an extensive refit.”

As an impressive first for both the new company and their segment in the yachting industry, Tortora and his team took the unprecedented step of achieving ISO 9001: 2008 certification.

Passing this painstaking certification process by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) confirms IMA Yachts operates according to best business practices.

“Owners can feel confident that IMA Yachts operates to the same standards that they do in their own businesses,” Tortola said.

Amongst the list of services offered by IMA Yachts are new construction, agent and advisory Services, vessel management, and refit and repair.

IMA Yachts has already formed a strategic alliance with The Sacks Group as reported by Superyachts.com in September. The partnership allows the company to also offer its clients services in charter, charter marketing, and brokerage.