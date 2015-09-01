Billed as one of the most unique vessels ever built by German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen, the yacht's exterior and interior are both the work of Terence Disdale Design.

RoMEA's interior layout boasts a full-beam Master suite and 6 cabins, accommodating up to 14 guests.

Notable features include a cinema on the main deck saloon, a Beach Club and a saloon that can be transformed into a spa when a massage table is set up.

Imperial Yachts served as the Owner’s representative and construction manager throughout this project. She is available for charter exclusively with Imperial.

