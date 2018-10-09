M/Y Grace features a stunning interior makeup of six cabins, with a full-width Master cabin on the main deck and the remaining five cabins located on the lower deck. Grace has been fitted in high-gloss varnished woods, from white oak to rich wenge wood. These woods are offset by the dark leathers and light Alcantara fabrics scattered throughout the interior, perfectly blending a sense of comfort and warmth to the interior space. She comes with custom-made fittings which make for a beautifully detailed and original interior.

The motoryacht has a displacement steel hull and aluminium superstructure, with teak decks and has a gross tonnage of approximately 630 tonnes. She has a comfortable cruising speed of 13 knots and a top speed of 15 knots.

Grace has been nominated for several world-class awards, including the World Superyacht Awards in 2010 and the Best Exterior and Interior Design Awards at the Showboat Design Awards 2010, distinguishing herself as a stand out contender across the industry.

Never before available for charter or brokerage, this stunning yacht is offered in pristine condition and is renowned as coming from the world’s best selling 55-metre superyacht series. Grace is available for viewings with Imperial along the Western Mediterranean and Italy exclusively upon appointment.