Custom built by Lurssen in 2009, Arkley rapidly became one of the most popular and sought-after motoryachts for charter in her range.

Winner of the World Superyacht Awards 2010, the hull was designed by Espen Oeino and her interior design was the work of Mark Berryman.

She has a cruising speed of 12.00 knots, max speed of 15.50 knots and a range of 7000.00 nm. from her 160,000.00l. fuel tanks.

In terms of accommodation, Arkley can house for up to 12 guests in 6 suites, plus up to 15 crew.

The sale of Arkley represents the latest in a succession of notable achievements by Imperial Yachts this year, following the launch in July of the 81.8-metre M/Y RoMEA (built by Abeking & Rasmussen 81.8m) and the recent sale of the 60-metre M/Y Event (built by Amels).