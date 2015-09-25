Custom built by Abeking & Rasmussen, the vessel is widely expected to become highly sought after on the charter market.

We sat down with Julia Stewart, Director of Imperial Yachts, to learn more about one of the most high profile superyacht launched on 2015.

“Imperial was the owner’s representative and construction manager throughout the construction period,” she confirmed. “We then recruited the crew, trained the crew and we are now presenting the yacht for sale and charter.

“The interior was done by Terrence Disdale. It’s a very elegant and luxurious interior, the crew are highly trained, the chef is fantastic, and the boat has a selection of water toys – a big swimming pool, a spa with a hair dressing salon and all the other beautiful things that a truly luxury yacht should have.”

You can watch the full video interview with Julia Stewart above this article.