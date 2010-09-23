Julia Stewart highlighted Bel Abri, the only yacht built in the Amels 171 limited edition series exclusively for charter. Bel Abri is currently being showcased at the Monaco Yacht Show and will be offered for charter this winter in the Caribbean.

Julia Stewart discussed key features to look for when chartering a yacht, including crew, yacht functionality, and design. She spoke of the necessity for excellence in a crew as the keystone of an enjoyable charter experience.

Julia also informed us of a brand new contract with Amels for a 61m new build, the first in the Amels 199 model range. Having constructed a contract for exclusive charter with the Bel Abri, Imperial could present further exciting charter opportunities with the prestigious Dutch shipyard.

In addition to charter yachts, Imperial offers a range of services such as yacht management, brokerage, crew recruitment, and financing.