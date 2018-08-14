Built and delivered in 2001, Lady Anastasia was renowned for being one of the largest yachts built in the Australasia region at the time of her launch and has been refitted twice, in 2010 and 2018. Her most recent interior refit was completed by the expert hand of Donald Starkey, who was inspired by the owner’s love for Italian opera and classical music and created musically influenced spaces.

Lady Anastasia’s layout creates a warm and bright interior thanks to the large windows that let in plenty of natural light. The layout is organised around two large saloons which share a beautiful Vista lounge.

Her accommodation includes five en-suite cabins, which once again centre upon the musical theme — each of the four lower deck cabins is named after famous opera songs: un Bel di Vedremo, Celeste Aida, Nessun Dorma and O’mio bambino caro.

Nothing has been spared in making this yacht as luxurious as is possible, with exquisite marble floors made from marble handpicked in the Carrara Mountains, to the oval dining table on the Vista Deck, made from teak with precious wood inlays. The master cabin includes a large study, a full beam stateroom with a settee area to starboard, a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with His and Hers vanity area.

With original naval architecture from Ray Harvey, she comprises three decks which are large and versatile. Her sundeck is ideal for entertaining and relaxing, fully equipped with a four-person Jacuzzi, an outdoor cooking area with grill, icemaker and fridges, treadmill and fitness bike.

Lady Anastasia comfortably accommodates 10-12 guests and is able to host guests for pre-dinner cocktails overlooking the sea or provide a majestic formal dining service. She is the ideal yacht for entertaining and for cruising around tropical waters in absolute luxury.