OKKO is a slick, all-aluminium, semi-displacement superyacht with three impressive decks and a powerful bulbous bow. Her twin MTU M91 engines deliver more than 1,750kW each, and the combination of her engine power with the hull and bow shape ensure smooth sailing and low fuel consumption. With a cruising speed of 14.5 knots, OKKO glides through the water seamlessly and quieter than most thanks to specific vibro-acoustic work that ensure greater acoustic insulation and decreased vibration issues.

Designer Giorgio Vafiadis has created a detailed exterior with several large outdoor relaxation spaces and a spacious sundeck space built to specification. This area has been created to hold a maximum of 12 guests comfortably whilst offering scenic views and is perfect for relaxing with the addition of a bar, BBQ, Jacuzzi, seating and sunbeds.

Vafiadis has tried to blend contemporary styling with comfort, using Glyn Peter Machine furniture, Tai Ping carpentry, along with Fendi and Cavalli extras throughout to create a stylish and relaxed interior. The use of mixed African Frake wood helps to create a serene environment that is pleasing to the eye and is also durable.

Five generous ensuite cabins provide accommodation for 10 guests. The owner’s suite occupies a generous space forward on the main deck with the ensuite finished in marble and back-lit onyx. The remaining four guest cabins are situated on the lower deck, comprising two doubles and two twin cabins with Pullman berths. Each cabin has its own Kaleidoscope system offering a wide selection of world cinema from your iPad, and a large selection of A/V amenities.

Built with care and attention to detail, OKKO is a contemporary and stable vessel designed purely for the comfort of guests and her owners.