Imperial Princess swept majestically into Jersey last weekend, turning more than a few heads as she did, and was formally handed over to her owner by Chris Cleverly and Nigel James of Princess Motor Yacht Sales together with Chris Gates, Managing Director of Princess Yachts International. After a brief stop, this magnificent new yacht set sail again, this time for the Mediterranean and making light work of some large seas across the Bay of Biscay as she went.

Back in Plymouth, in the company’s impressive new 40 metre facility, build of hull #2 is already progressing well and hull #3 has just completed her infusion. Each will be completely individual as within the elegant parameters of the 40M’s hull and superstructure, owners of course have carte blanche to create the yacht of their dreams.

The company has also begun development of the recently acquired South Yard site, part of the historic Naval Shipyard in Devonport. As well as the 40M, the site is already home to the Princess 98 Motor Yacht and the Princess 32M where hull#7 is already moving into build. When complete, the new site will represent some of the most advanced superyacht facilities in the world

With class leading levels of standard specification throughout, this tri-deck, semi-custom superyacht, is not only a dramatic new chapter for Princess but for Plymouth’s historic shipbuilding heart too and represents a culmination of the skills and passion of one of Europe’s most experienced boatyards.