Imperial Yachts acted as the broker in the sale, and will continue their collaboration with Amels moving forward to oversee the project as Owner Representative and Construction Supervisor.

Imperial Yachts has revealed that this is the seventh project with Amels since 2009, after working on projects such as Unity, Bel Abri, Astra, Apollo, Event and the Damen Yacht Support vessel 6711.

With a Tim Heywood exterior, interiors from Laura Sessa and a distinctive style, this superyacht will measure 55 metres and offers natural beauty throughout. We look forward to bringing more updates surrounding the project as it progresses.