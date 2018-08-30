Imperial Yachts will be located in port Pierre Canto and is accessible through the Imperial VIP tender service from Port Vieux or from the world-famous La Croisette road.

“Having a presence in Cannes at this year Cannes Yachting Festival is a premiere for us” says Imperial Director, Julia Stewart. “We do believe that giving an extra exposure to our sales and charter fleet before Monaco will help to gain more interesting prospects. Offering the option to see our vessels on display during 2 events in a 10-days window is definitely the ideal way to maximize exposure and catch an audience which is interesting in yachts things, and we have the vessels that suit this year.”

Stewart continues “We decided to give a chance to a brokerage show on which we heard interesting feedbacks and we use to visit every year. It’s an interesting challenge and we are delighted to welcome guests on board RUSH (Mangusta 50m) and OKKO (Mondomarine 41m) during the 6 days.”

On display will be two of Imperial’s most prestigious launches to date, Okko and Rush, both of which will be available for charter or brokerage. Rush is the fifth hull in the Mangusta 165’ Range and was delivered in 2010. At 50 metres in length she is capable of carrying up to 10 guests across five cabins. She has a top speed of 30 knots from her twin MTU 16V engines.

Okko is an all-aluminium tri-deck semi-displacement superyacht built at the Mondomarine shipyard and delivered in 2012. With styling by Giorgio Vafiadis, she has a timeless exterior and features five intimate cabins for the enjoyment of up to 10 guests. Okko is available for charter through Imperial Yachts with immediate availabilities and would be perfect for family journeys in tropical waters.