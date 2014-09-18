At the head of Imperial’s three-yacht-fleet at the Monaco Yacht Show is Event, an award-winning vessel which was built by Amels and received a great amount of interest and acclaim as a part of Tim Heywood’s masterful evolution in design.

This stunning Limited Editions yacht will be displayed for sale at the show amongst two other motor yachts which are sure to turn heads.

Manifiq is a beautiful Mondo Marine which measures 40 metres and combines sophistication with timeless style. Built by the Italian yard in 2010, this is a perfect example of all-round cruising perfection thanks to the engineering of Mondo Marine, the exterior styling of Cor D. Rover Design and interior work by Luca Dini Design.

The third yacht in the Imperial fleet is the 36.45 metre 2005 ISA-built motor yacht Happy Hour. This motor yacht is the result of flawless construction by the ISA yard in Italy, and the exterior and interior styling of Andrea Vallicelli.

Imperial Yachts is presenting an extremely attractive display this year, and these yachts are available to view at Berths E03, N09 and N11at Quai des Etats-Unis and Quai de l’Hirondelle.