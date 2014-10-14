Emerging from the ISA yard in 2005, Happy Hour was sold just before the Monaco Yacht Show and has been announced today as the latest successful announcement from Imperial Yachts.

This idyllic cruiser was designed by Andrea Vallicelli and sports a stylish exterior with a lavish interior by Cristiano Gatto Design.

This exciting sale comes at a time of returning strength across the brokerage market, and with a new sale in their portfolio, Imperial Yachts have also announced the additional signing of the 31.85m Heesen superyacht Perle Noire.

Built in 2010, Perle Noire is a fantastic example of a Heesen yacht and stands for sale with Imperial Yachts for an asking price of €10,400,000.