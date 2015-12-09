Imperial Yachts Sell Sunseeker Predator 115 Arabella
Imperial Yachts has proudly confirmed the sale of Arabella - the striking Sunseeker Predator 115’ - after acting as the Central Agent.
Imperial Yachts actively contributed to the success of her sale, while she was available at anchor during the Monaco Yacht Show 2015, proving that the 25th edition of the show was a resounding success.
Contemporary design, predatory style and sleek, stylish performance on the water, the Sunseeker Predator was introduced in 2012 and has since been a growing range for the revered British builder.