Imperial Yachts Sell Superyacht Bel Abri
Imperial has reportedly sold the 52.3m (171’) Amels-built Bel Abri, one of the most impressive and successful charter yachts on the market.
Designed by Tim Heywood and built in 2010 by Amels, Bel Abri holds emphasis on the outdoor living lifestyle and has travelled to some of the most incredible places across her impressive charter career.
Sold through an independent Buyer’s representative and handled by Imperial yachts, Bel Abri was listed at an asking price of $33,900,000 and has now been successfully sold.