Imperial's New Legenda

Legenda, designed by Car D. Rova and refit by Luca Dini is a Made in Italy classic, almost built to cruise the salty shores of the continent. Not only does her combination of build and design excellence gain her stripes across the Riviera, but her tasteful grey hull against the azure seas is pleasing on the eye.

Speaking with Imperial's director, Julia Stewart about their new listing acquisition, she described, “This is an interesting challenge to bring LEGENDA on the charter market because our extended experience with 40m+ superyacht taught us that yachts of this size are highly demanded, and we push to this market the perfect yacht for this purpose."

Packing numerous superyacht features into a sub 45m package, Legenda offers a crew of 7 to dote on up to 10 lucky guests in 5 staterooms laced with creamy soft-furnishings and delicate wood furniture. Forming a solace to Europe’s vibrant coastal towns, two large salons are accompanied by a cinema room and library covering every angle of relaxation.

For those more active afternoons, newly appointed Opacmare swim steps form a path directly from the deck into crystal waters, while the sun-deck Jacuzzi allows guests to make the most of the on the water lifestyle around the clock.

By nightfall, there’s plenty of al-fresco dining space on the upper deck where, following each sunset, a new Mediterranean landscape forms the backdrop to your evening.

Neverthless, when it’s time to rest your head, Legenda assures you can do-so with every home comfort. A full beam master-suite one the main deck and four staterooms on the lower deck all boast en-suite bathrooms with the added touch of heated marble floors; a welcome warmth after a day at sea.

When asked to explain her stand out charter features that particularly matched the Med, Julia confirmed; "Her crew knows the region very well, and so the Mediterranean: their extensive knowledge on both private or charter yachts make them really efficient with all kind of guests and any situation, any location. We are proud to offer extraordinary moment at sea, and her Argentinian Chef has extraordinary talents that must be tasted.”

So, with all eyes turning to the summer season, this Mondomarine is made for the Med and open to charter guests with Imperial Yachts for the very first time.