Signed in December 2016, the lines of the S701 are reminiscent of Suerte but her builders assure us this is an entirely different animal. Designed by the Paszkowski studio, the timeless style of the S701 will reportedly set a high-bar for projects emerging from the yard in the future.

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind deal,” explains Tankoa CEO, Michael Karsenti. “The client is familiar with Paszkowski, knows us and knows Albert McIlroy, the build engineer/owner’s rep who was in charge of following the build of S693 Suerte as well as S501 M/Y Vertige.”

“Albert [Mcllroy] having been involved in lots of North European new builds his views on Tankoa’s capacities and commitment to build the best the Italian yachting industry can offer was a true endorsement for the buyer. The Suerte “case study” that was not only an extremely successful charter yachts having achieved a 16-weeks charter during the 2016 summer and sold right after, surely helped closing this deal.”

The brief that arrived with both designer and builder allowed the collaboration to create a custom yacht with style in droves; with a stunning interior by Paszkowski & Casprini.

The construction is carefully followed by build engineer & Owner's representative Albert McIlroy, who has built a number of yachts in Northern Europe.

"I can now really feel the shipyard is truly backed up by the limitless experience of Tankoa’s managers and technical office," explains Albert Mcllroy. "Edoardo Ratto, the GM, is also deeply involved in bringing the latest technologies onboard and is really giving me a hand with this.”

“Even more than on the two previous Tankoa’s constructions, I can feel that everything is organized and timed to stick to contractual delivery schedules. Time schedule management and operation processes are paramount for the team here and there is no room for improvisation despite the great deal of flexibility they can show when needed.

As I tell my colleagues, being at Tankoa is like being in North Europe but still having the world’s best food! And rather more important, I am still amazed every day by the organization and level of attention to details the Tankoa guys are always searching at any step of the construction process”

We look forward to bringing you more updates surrounding the Tankoa S701 superyacht as and when they emerge.