The new offices add to a marina village which already boasts a 5 star hotel, 300 luxury apartments and harbour infrastructure for 450 yachts up to 150m in length. Speaking to Superyachts.com about the development, Porto Montenegro’s Senior PR Manager Danilo Kalezic stated “we operate in an extremely competitive environment. The fact that these respectable and powerful yachting brands selected Porto Montenegro as their base in the region truly confirms our status as the Mediterranean’s leading luxury homeport and marina village.”

Among the new residents in Porto Montenegro are established yacht manufacturers Beneteau and Monte Carlo, both of whom have placed representative dealers in the marina. The offices will offer comprehensive brokerage and yachting services for the prestigious brands. To compliment this, the opening of an Acquera Yachting office will offer guests and clients an agency dedicated to meticulously planning every aspect of their trip.

Joining them is the Sunreef Yachts Lounge, where comfort and style is paired to provide an ideal environment for socialising in a relaxed yachting environment. Sunreef describe the area as “halfway between a showroom and an upscale bar” that aims to delicately blend business with indulgent pleasure.

“We are extremely happy that these world-known companies have decided to drop an anchor in our marina village,” stated Kalezic. This is not the first time that world-class brands have invested in Porto Montenegro, with the likes of Max Mara and Rolex already present in the marina. However, the fact that these are leading brands of the superyacht industry points to how Porto Montenegro is consolidating its desired position as the “Mediterranean’s all-round yachting cornerstone.”