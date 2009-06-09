Pulled from the incredible minds of E.Kevin Schöpfer and Sparkman Stephens, Naval Architects, Infinitas is set to shatter contemporary design barriers.

Inspired by the infinity symbol, the exterior of this massive superyacht is designed to as a closed loop infinity which allows for a carved out stern and mid section elliptical deck constructs.

Situated in the centre of Infinitas is a massive open pool deck with a direct bridge crossing over the water which can be covered for increased space.

Able to accommodate 12 guests in incredible comfort, the main level of Infinitas includes two decks, a living room, dining room, kitchen, storage facilities and bow deck with a helipad.

The second level features guest suites and a secondary bow deck, while the third level holds the pilot house, upper deck and superb Owner’s suite with SkyBridge.Notable features include the SkyBridge, with a clear glass floor and ceiling, which connects the main stairs and elevator, and the lower level lounge with glass portals into the pool.