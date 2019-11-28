The Genoese company among the global leaders in the super and mega yacht refit and repair has inaugurated its ShipLift, the innovative and avant-garde structure that allows works on up to six superyachts to be performed at the same time, following the growth trend of the market and consolidating the shipyard's international leadership.

For the shipyard it is a strategic infrastructure which represents an opportunity for the sector and is a further step towards affirming Genoa as a global super yacht hub.

In fact with a lifting capacity of 4000 tons, the ShipLift - which has a submersible platform housed in a dedicated structure - allows vessels of up to 95m in length to be hauled up to ground level through the use of a series of synchronised hoists. The infrastructure is completed by a special track and trestle system for maneuvering vessels on the hard and by fiver new work stations or "slots", obtained by strengthening and restructuring an area of 25,000 metres squared. As it is entirely electrified, the system also produces zero emissions when in situ.

"The construction of the ShipLift springs from our desire to continue competing as a leader in the Mediterranean superyacht market" commented Alberto Amico, Chairman of Amico & Co.

"The ShipLift is a result that we are very proud of, which rewards the force generated by our work culture, dedication to service, creativity and specialisation, all of which are elements typical of Made in Italy."

"We are convinced that it represents a great opportunity and an occasion in which to make Genoa a hub of global reference for super and mega yachts, activating and strengthening a quality economic system that generates development and prosperity for the entire surrounding area, with an important knock-on effect on the city, even from a cultural point of view.”

Construction of the new ShipLift, which brings a decisive contribution to strengthening the competitiveness of the Genoese hub, involved 84 companies - all of which Italian, with the exception of Enerpac – with a total of 200 workers involved in the product for almost a year and a half.

The ShipLift and the new work slots complete and enrich the Amico & Co production facilities already operating on the original area of the concession, among which a sheltered graving dock for vessels of up to 102m in length, 4,500 metres squares of workshops for specialised works, 10 covered slots for working on yachts from 50 to 70m in length and 5 slots for yachts up to 95m, a technical marina with both internal and external protected berths, able to receive vessels of up to 110m LOA in a total water surface of approximately 13,000 metres squared, plus fully electrified docks and hard standing.